Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 7,795 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,795 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $11,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 5.3% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 30.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 0.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Nucor by 4.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE stock opened at $92.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.81. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $555,256.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,686,070.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $6,777,582.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,367,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,110. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.