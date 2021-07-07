North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $124.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) to report $124.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.20 million and the highest is $140.98 million. North American Construction Group reported sales of $51.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 144.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full-year sales of $556.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $531.20 million to $580.63 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $617.05 million, with estimates ranging from $576.02 million to $651.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for North American Construction Group.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $132.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.49%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOA. TD Securities boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,524,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,144,000 after purchasing an additional 73,397 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,175,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,661,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 85,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 138,910 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 143,610 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $14.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.46. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.0323 dividend. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on North American Construction Group (NOA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.