Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $7,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,523,965,000 after acquiring an additional 546,512 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,271,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $764,318,000 after acquiring an additional 265,560 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Northern Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $706,764,000 after acquiring an additional 353,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,574,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $374,684,000 after acquiring an additional 83,685 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,837,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $298,291,000 after acquiring an additional 82,857 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.94.

In other news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $5,010,817.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total value of $993,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $114.37 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $72.64 and a 12 month high of $123.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.