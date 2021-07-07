Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,166,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,378 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in TELUS were worth $23,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in TELUS during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TELUS during the first quarter valued at $59,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in TELUS by 15.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TU. CIBC boosted their price target on TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

NYSE:TU opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.18. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2594 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 58.23%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

