Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 26.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 676,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245,200 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $22,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 135.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,666,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,058. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

STBA stock opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.98 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.70.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.99 million. Analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.92%.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA).

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.