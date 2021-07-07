Northern Trust Corp Sells 26,339 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 679,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,339 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.21% of United Natural Foods worth $22,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 109,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $4,235,509.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,523,641.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $379,722.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,271 shares of company stock worth $9,136,357 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $35.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.