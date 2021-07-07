NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) SVP Sells $533,064.00 in Stock

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NRG opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $44.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.17%.

NRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,306,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,132,000 after purchasing an additional 131,366 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,058,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,823 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 12.4% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,075,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,779,000 after purchasing an additional 449,739 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,689,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,183,000 after purchasing an additional 57,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

