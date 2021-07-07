Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.600-$4.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE NUE traded up $2.25 on Wednesday, reaching $94.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.81. Nucor has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.92.

In other Nucor news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $5,299,961.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,724,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 34,324 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $2,812,508.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,830 shares in the company, valued at $29,320,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,897 shares of company stock worth $15,855,110. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.