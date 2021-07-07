NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,460,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the May 31st total of 6,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $670.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $697.44.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total value of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at $58,289,552.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.98, for a total transaction of $251,684.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,294.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,450 shares of company stock worth $60,507,536. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 535 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,851 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,484,000. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $827.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $670.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NVIDIA has a one year low of $391.08 and a one year high of $833.68. The company has a market cap of $515.81 billion, a PE ratio of 97.98, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38.

NVIDIA shares are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

