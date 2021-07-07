NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,460,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the May 31st total of 6,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $670.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $697.44.
In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total value of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at $58,289,552.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.98, for a total transaction of $251,684.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,294.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,450 shares of company stock worth $60,507,536. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $827.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $670.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NVIDIA has a one year low of $391.08 and a one year high of $833.68. The company has a market cap of $515.81 billion, a PE ratio of 97.98, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38.
NVIDIA shares are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 7.77%.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.
