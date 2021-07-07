O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.29.

Shares of SPOT opened at $263.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.09 and a beta of 1.53. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $211.10 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.