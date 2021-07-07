O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $134.53 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.47.

