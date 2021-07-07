O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,653 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Mastech Digital worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new position in shares of Mastech Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $2,951,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 56,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mastech Digital stock opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $172.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.55. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.26.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.08 million. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 4.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

