O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 21,675 Shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,675 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LightPath Technologies were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPTH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $531,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,842,000. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LPTH shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $62.16 million, a PE ratio of 78.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.81.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 million.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

