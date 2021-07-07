O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 2,951 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NetScout Systems by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,196,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,982,000 after buying an additional 516,632 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in NetScout Systems by 13.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,078,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,858,000 after buying an additional 468,328 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in NetScout Systems by 63.7% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,376,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,760,000 after buying an additional 535,779 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NetScout Systems by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,191,000 after buying an additional 41,711 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $197,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,885.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $28.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.51.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.