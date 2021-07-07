O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes $117,000 Position in Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Separately, Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in Franklin Wireless during the first quarter worth about $398,000. 19.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FKWL stock opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. Franklin Wireless Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $28.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.08.

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Franklin Wireless had a return on equity of 58.68% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $44.33 million during the quarter.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Franklin Wireless from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

About Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. The company's products include mobile hotspots, routers, trackers, and other devices, which integrates hardware and software enabling machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). Its M2M and IoT solutions include embedded modules, and modems and gateways built to deliver connectivity supporting various spectrum of applications based on 5G/4G wireless technology.

