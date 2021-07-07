Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ocado Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 2,813 ($36.75) to GBX 2,825 ($36.91) in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,710 ($35.41).

OCDO traded up GBX 23.50 ($0.31) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,925 ($25.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,369. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,957.97. The stock has a market cap of £14.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.00. Ocado Group has a one year low of GBX 1,823.24 ($23.82) and a one year high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.82.

In other news, insider John W. Martin acquired 1,339,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,933 ($25.25) per share, for a total transaction of £25,887,180.59 ($33,821,767.17). Also, insider Jorn Rausing acquired 660,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,958 ($25.58) per share, with a total value of £12,938,013.66 ($16,903,597.67). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,000,022 shares of company stock worth $3,882,563,318.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

