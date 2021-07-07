Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires New Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $67.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a current ratio of 11.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.61.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RCKT shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.55.

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $29,021,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

