Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Grows Position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 156.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,247 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 16,619 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLCA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,562,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,343 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,319,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,679,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,926,000 after acquiring an additional 460,084 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,698,057 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,869,000 after acquiring an additional 450,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,030,000. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

SLCA opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.64. The company has a market cap of $895.81 million, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 3.25.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $234.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLCA. Barclays lowered U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

In related news, Director William Jennings Kacal purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $154,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 47,000 shares of company stock worth $489,250 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.