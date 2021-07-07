Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New $361,000 Investment in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,375 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Teradata by 165.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

TDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $47.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $352,758.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,659.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $191,597.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.