Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) Insider Jane Tufnell Buys 3,180 Shares

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) insider Jane Tufnell bought 3,180 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £4,960.80 ($6,481.32).

Jane Tufnell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Jane Tufnell purchased 65,000 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £98,150 ($128,233.60).

On Tuesday, April 6th, Jane Tufnell purchased 3,785 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £4,920.50 ($6,428.66).

Shares of OIT opened at GBX 157.40 ($2.06) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 153.72. The stock has a market cap of £140.49 million and a P/E ratio of 3.25. Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 87 ($1.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 169 ($2.21).

