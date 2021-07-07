One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Now Covered by Lake Street Capital

Research analysts at Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.11% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Noble Financial upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.
NASDAQ:OSS opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.65. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.63.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in One Stop Systems by 75.0% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in One Stop Systems by 11.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in One Stop Systems by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.06% of the company’s stock.
About One Stop Systems
One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.
