One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Now Covered by Lake Street Capital

Research analysts at Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Noble Financial upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:OSS opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.65. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.63.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 2.18%. On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in One Stop Systems by 75.0% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in One Stop Systems by 11.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in One Stop Systems by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.06% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.