Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 24.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,344 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 934,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,833,000 after buying an additional 11,942 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 933,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,801,000 after purchasing an additional 120,067 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 34.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 788,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,578,000 after purchasing an additional 201,232 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 8.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 728,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,368,000 after purchasing an additional 53,908 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,144,000 after purchasing an additional 45,123 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.78.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $924,532.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,369,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $698,204.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,844,939.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,445,470 over the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QLYS stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.00. The company had a trading volume of 252 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,139. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.65 and a 12 month high of $148.84. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.34 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.55.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

