Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $890,000 Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 59.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,217 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Nucor were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 565,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.62. 10,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,897,317. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $110.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

In related news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,213,275.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 34,324 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $2,812,508.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,320,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,897 shares of company stock worth $15,855,110 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

