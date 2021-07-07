Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $965,000 Investment in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NYSE NRG traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $41.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,159. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.92.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.97). The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

