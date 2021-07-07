Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,413,000 after buying an additional 792,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,142,000 after purchasing an additional 446,048 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,996,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,896,000 after purchasing an additional 102,764 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,060,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,781,000 after purchasing an additional 25,911 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,001,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,036,000 after purchasing an additional 50,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $52.90. 8,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,467. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.47. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $42.38 and a twelve month high of $54.32. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

