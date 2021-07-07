Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 63.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 29,736 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $906,005,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after buying an additional 5,190,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,091,000 after buying an additional 4,649,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.38. 125,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,723,444. The company has a market capitalization of $227.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.32.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.