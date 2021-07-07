Ontology Trading Up 6.5% Over Last Week (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00002195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $671.43 million and $143.84 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00066335 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00039008 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.92 or 0.00280489 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000536 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00037121 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 876,338,539 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

