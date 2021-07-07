Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.00 Million

Analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will post sales of $8.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.30 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $6.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $34.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.20 million to $36.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $19.30 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $31.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $6.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OPNT shares. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

OPNT traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.44. 40,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,351. The firm has a market cap of $71.19 million, a PE ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 0.73. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $14.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 45,255 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

