Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jonestrading reiterated a sell rating and set a $4.75 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47. Orchid Island Capital has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $488.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 19.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,104,000 after buying an additional 1,395,053 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the first quarter worth $15,809,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 37.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,422,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,550,000 after buying an additional 389,281 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 838.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,280,000 after buying an additional 933,503 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 15.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 848,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 111,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

