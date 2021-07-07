Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Sold by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP reduced its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,071 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,084,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 65.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 929,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000,000 after buying an additional 367,724 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,794,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 82.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ORA opened at $68.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.32.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $166.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.