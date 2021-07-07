Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) and Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Financial Contrast

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) and Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Oscar Health and Clover Health Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oscar Health N/A N/A N/A Clover Health Investments N/A -17.88% -3.19%

This table compares Oscar Health and Clover Health Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oscar Health $462.80 million 9.31 -$406.83 million N/A N/A Clover Health Investments N/A N/A -$6.74 million N/A N/A

Clover Health Investments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oscar Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Oscar Health and Clover Health Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oscar Health 0 1 5 0 2.83 Clover Health Investments 1 2 2 0 2.20

Oscar Health currently has a consensus target price of $37.83, indicating a potential upside of 82.07%. Clover Health Investments has a consensus target price of $10.80, indicating a potential upside of 8.00%. Given Oscar Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oscar Health is more favorable than Clover Health Investments.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.2% of Oscar Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.2% of Clover Health Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oscar Health beats Clover Health Investments on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc. provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc. and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc. in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

