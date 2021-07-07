OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Position Boosted by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,943,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 296,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,676,000 after acquiring an additional 64,855 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 492,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,923,000 after acquiring an additional 62,306 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,190,000 after acquiring an additional 45,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 9.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 382,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,792,000 after acquiring an additional 33,450 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 172,538 shares in the company, valued at $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $99.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.36. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.11 and a 52 week high of $102.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Featured Article: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.