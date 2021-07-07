OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Receives $113.25 Average PT from Analysts

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

OSIS stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,543. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $66.11 and a 52 week high of $102.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.36.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $2,396,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,091,550.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OSI Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in OSI Systems by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in OSI Systems by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

