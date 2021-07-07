OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $49.50. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $47.50, with a volume of 1,300 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $582.21 million, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.84.
OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $26.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM)
OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, an interdealer quotation and trade messaging system; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as the executing party on an agency basis in relation to transactions executed on the ECN's platform.
