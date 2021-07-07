Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.150-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $255.78 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.850-$5.150 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.17.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

NYSE:OXM traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $94.18. 9 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,900.00 and a beta of 1.82. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $37.89 and a 52 week high of $114.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.12.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.77%.

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.