Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,060 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.87% of Papa John’s International worth $25,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 583,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,731,000 after acquiring an additional 77,252 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,201,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.42.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $104.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $110.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.85.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

