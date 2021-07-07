Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 17.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,488 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 383.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.29 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.18.

