Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSK shares. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.

NYSE:FSK opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $23.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.03 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.09%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.