Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,293,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508,951 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,285,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,912 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,195 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,874,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3,996.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 622,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,027,000 after acquiring an additional 607,392 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $50.95 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $51.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.46.

