Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $547,000 Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,581 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 393,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $87,493,000 after buying an additional 116,411 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 7,169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 2,168 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $250.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $231.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.71. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $181.93 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Evercore ISI upped their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KGI Securities started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.78, for a total transaction of $996,654.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,226,311.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $1,149,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,927 shares in the company, valued at $9,178,019.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,592 shares of company stock valued at $73,687,656 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

