Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Makes New $245,000 Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $367,316,000. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,000 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $271,499,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,699 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 168.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,586,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,094,000 after acquiring an additional 994,969 shares during the period. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,835 shares of company stock valued at $17,154,896 over the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOCU. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.36.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $288.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.83, a P/E/G ratio of 99.60 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.49 and a fifty-two week high of $293.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

