Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,503,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,094 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $25,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at $179,734,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paramount Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,956,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,246,000 after buying an additional 619,905 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at $52,161,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Paramount Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,733,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,747,000 after buying an additional 84,348 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Inc. increased its stake in Paramount Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 3,624,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,715,000 after buying an additional 57,600 shares during the period. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.61.

Paramount Group stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -67.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

