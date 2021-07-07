PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Reaches $0.52

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $61.61 million and approximately $837,788.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001530 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.69 or 0.00229692 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.35 or 0.00829999 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 117,531,070 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.