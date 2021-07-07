PDC Energy, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $45.36 on Monday. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.37. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1,520.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $49,000.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,513,837.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $303,231.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,298 shares of company stock valued at $631,102. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

