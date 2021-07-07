PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock Position Decreased by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. reduced its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 102,757 shares during the period. PennyMac Financial Services accounts for 2.3% of K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned 0.63% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $28,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,341,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,999,000 after buying an additional 759,697 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,545,000 after purchasing an additional 46,843 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,107,000 after purchasing an additional 134,493 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 192,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 536,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,461,000 after purchasing an additional 212,833 shares in the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $879,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 208,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.09 per share, for a total transaction of $11,930,268.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 646,211 shares of company stock worth $39,177,208 and sold 613,072 shares worth $37,142,036. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFSI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.08. 1,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,995. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.15. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.36 and a 12 month high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

