Pernod Ricard’s (PDRDY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of PDRDY stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.31. The stock had a trading volume of 88,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,816. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $45.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.54.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

