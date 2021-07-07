Perry Creek Capital LP Purchases New Shares in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU)

Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,000. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II accounts for approximately 0.8% of Perry Creek Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSAGU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $11,773,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $9,830,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $8,353,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $6,390,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $5,967,000.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,854. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.97. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.07.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

