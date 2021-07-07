PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $25,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $24,321.00.

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.50. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $28.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.17.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $271.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in PGT Innovations by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in PGT Innovations by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in PGT Innovations by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in PGT Innovations by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in PGT Innovations by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

