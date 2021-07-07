PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,408 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in PGT Innovations by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,551,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,237,000 after purchasing an additional 81,177 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in PGT Innovations by 392.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 57,013 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in PGT Innovations by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $698,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PGT Innovations by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after purchasing an additional 14,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $25,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

PGTI opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.17. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $271.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.42 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI).

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.