Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 458,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.59% of Photronics worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Photronics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,431,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,144,000 after acquiring an additional 102,069 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,633,000 after buying an additional 501,776 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,060,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after buying an additional 251,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,057,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,596,000 after purchasing an additional 55,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Photronics news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 35,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $485,388.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,765.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,500 shares of company stock valued at $671,759 in the last ninety days. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $783.41 million, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.19. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.27 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Photronics Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

